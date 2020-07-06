Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver man charged with second-degree murder in Canada Day stabbing

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 3:29 pm
File photo.
File photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

A 52-year-old Vancouver man has been arrested following a stabbing in the Downtown Eastside on Canada Day, police say.

Luis Maulen has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Daniel Haydon, also of Vancouver.

Police were called to East Hastings Street and Hawks Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. on July 1 for reports of a stabbing.

Trending Stories

The victim later died in hospital.

Read more: Vancouver police boosting presence in Yaletown after surge in resident complaints

Maulen remains in custody in the city’s fifth homicide of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouvervancouver policeDowntown EastsideVancouver crimeVancouver BCVancouver stabbingcanada Day stabbingstabbing Downtown Eastside
Flyers
More weekly flyers