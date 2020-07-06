Vancouver man charged with second-degree murder in Canada Day stabbing

A 52-year-old Vancouver man has been arrested following a stabbing in the Downtown Eastside on Canada Day, police say.
Luis Maulen has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Daniel Haydon, also of Vancouver.
Police were called to East Hastings Street and Hawks Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. on July 1 for reports of a stabbing.
The victim later died in hospital.
Maulen remains in custody in the city’s fifth homicide of 2020.
