Vancouver man charged with second-degree murder in Canada Day stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 52-year-old Vancouver man has been arrested following a stabbing in the Downtown Eastside on Canada Day, police say.

Luis Maulen has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Daniel Haydon, also of Vancouver.

Police were called to East Hastings Street and Hawks Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. on July 1 for reports of a stabbing.

The victim later died in hospital.

Read more: Vancouver police boosting presence in Yaletown after surge in resident complaints

Maulen remains in custody in the city’s fifth homicide of 2020.

Story continues below advertisement