Montreal police investigate suspicious fire at downtown restaurant early Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A fire damaged a restaurant in downtown Montreal early Monday morning but didn’t cause any injuries.

The establishment is located on Ste-Catherine Street East, near the intersection of Saint-Dominique Street.

The Montreal police said officers saw the fire start while passing near the building after answering another call in the area. They alerted the Montreal Fire Department and firefighters came to extinguish the blaze.

Read more: Montreal police arson squad investigating 2 fires deemed suspicious

A display case at the front of the restaurant had been smashed, which suggests that the fire was started intentionally, according to Montreal Police. The investigation will be carried out by the police’s arson squad.

Ste-Catherine Street East had to be closed to traffic for an indefinite period between Boulevard Saint-Laurent and Rue Sainte-Élisabeth.

Story continues below advertisement