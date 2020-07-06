Menu

Canada

Corey Hurren, alleged Rideau Hall intruder, threatened Trudeau: RCMP officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
CAF member hit with 22 charges after Rideau Hall security breach
Corey Hurren, a Canadian Armed Forces reservist, is facing 22 charges after allegedly breaking through the gates of Rideau Hall while armed. As Abigail Bimman reports, RCMP say Hurren managed to get almost 200 metres from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front door.

Police say the man charged with ramming a truck through a gate at Rideau Hall last week was armed with two shotguns, a rifle and a revolver, and threatened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Newly released court documents add detail to the charges Canadian Forces member Corey Hurren is facing after the incident on July 2.

READ MORE: Military reservist in custody after Rideau Hall armed incident wanted to speak to PM: source

Information sworn by an RCMP officer alleges Hurren had with him a prohibited M-14 rifle, plus the shotguns and a revolver made by Hi-Standard.

He’s also accused of having a prohibited high-capacity magazine.

RCMP unable to release full details of armed incident at Rideau Hall
RCMP unable to release full details of armed incident at Rideau Hall

Aside from 21 charges relate to the weapons, Hurren is accused of threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP say Hurren rammed through a gate at Rideau Hall in Ottawa early last Thursday and headed in the direction of Trudeau’s residence before police ultimately were able to arrest him without anybody being hurt.

Trudeau calls Rideau Hall incident ‘something that nobody wants to hear’
Trudeau calls Rideau Hall incident ‘something that nobody wants to hear’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
