Crime

Woman arrested at gunpoint after threatening people with replica pistol: Brandon police

By The Staff Global News
Brandon police say a woman was arrested at gunpoint after she threatened numerous people with a realistic looking airsoft pistol.
Brandon police say a woman was arrested at gunpoint after she threatened numerous people with a realistic looking airsoft pistol. Brandon Police / File

Police in Brandon say a woman was arrested at gunpoint after allegedly threatening people at several different locations with what turned out to be an airsoft gun, but which was designed to look like a real handgun.

The Brandon Police Service says it responded to a call Saturday afternoon from a person in a hotel who claimed there was a knock at his door, and that when he opened it there was a woman who pointed a gun at him and threatened to kill him.

A few minutes later, police say the same woman approached a male in a parking lot and started an argument.

Read more: Brandon woman busted by Snapchat selfies

They say there was another male who was with the woman, and that he pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim and ordered him to leave.

Shortly after, police say officers confronted the woman behind a business where they say she was pointing the gun at a group of people who had congregated there.

Police say she dropped the weapon, which they say was a Crossman airsoft pistol, and she was immediately arrested without injury, but they’re still looking for the male who was with her.

“Police are working to determine his involvement and identify him,” Staff Sgt. Kevin Loewen said on Sunday.

Loewen said the second suspect may have had the same weapon, or it may have been a different one. He said police are still investigating.

Nobody was injured during the incident, Loewen said.

Read more: Brandon police look for very, very angry gas station customer

According to a police news release, the weapon was a “designed as an exact replica of a Sig Sauer pistol.”

The news release said she was ordered to drop the weapon, and she complied.

“She was arrested at gunpoint and complied with directions,” Loewen said.

The 44-year-old female, from Waywayseecappo, has been charged with two counts of pointing imitation firearm, and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

