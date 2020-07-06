Vigil to be held for Winnipeg boy who died after entering Red River

A public vigil is set for Monday afternoon for a nine-year-old Winnipeg boy who died after entering the Red River Friday.
Police say Darius Bezecki lived near the river and was riding his bicycle with siblings late in the afternoon when he went missing near the Louise Bridge
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service searched the area using water rescue units and a drone with thermal imaging technology before turning the search over to the police service.
The following afternoon police announced the boy had been found deceased.
A vigil will be taking place at 4:30 p.m. at Ernie O’Dowda Park, which is near where Bezecki went missing.
