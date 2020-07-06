Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Vigil to be held for Winnipeg boy who died after entering Red River

By Will Reimer Global News
A vigil will be held Monday afternoon for nine-year-old Darius Bezecki, who died after entering the Red River near the Louise Bridge.
A vigil will be held Monday afternoon for nine-year-old Darius Bezecki, who died after entering the Red River near the Louise Bridge. Winnipeg Police Service/Submitted Photo

A public vigil is set for Monday afternoon for a nine-year-old Winnipeg boy who died after entering the Red River Friday.

Police say Darius Bezecki lived near the river and was riding his bicycle with siblings late in the afternoon when he went missing near the Louise Bridge

Read more: 9-year-old boy found dead in Red River after going missing Friday

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service searched the area using water rescue units and a drone with thermal imaging technology before turning the search over to the police service.

Trending Stories

The following afternoon police announced the boy had been found deceased.

A vigil will be taking place at 4:30 p.m. at Ernie O’Dowda Park, which is near where Bezecki went missing.

Story continues below advertisement
Winnipeg police say search for 9 year old now a ‘recovery operation’
Winnipeg police say search for 9 year old now a ‘recovery operation’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Police ServiceWinnipeg Fire Paramedic ServiceRed RiverDarius BezeckiWinnipeg boyErnie O'Dowda Parkunderwater recovery
Flyers
More weekly flyers