Traffic

50-year-old woman dead after motorcycle crash in Lower Cove, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 12:48 pm
RCMP say a 50-year-old woman has died after a fatal motorcycle crash.
A 50-year-old woman from Apohaqui, N.B., is dead after a motorcycle crash in Lower Cove, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP says that at approximately 10:25 a.m., on July 5 officers received a report that a woman who had gone out on a motorcycle ride on the afternoon of July 4 had failed to return home.

Police began an investigation and located the motorcycle off the road along Riverview Drive East shortly after 2 p.m., on Sunday.

The woman had died at the scene of the crash.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted as part of their investigation.

