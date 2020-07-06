OPP investigate ‘sudden death’ after man pulled from Six Mile Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re investigating a sudden death after a 40-year-old man was pulled from the water in front of a cottage on Six Mile Lake.

The man was retrieved from the water without vital signs, and despite the efforts of residents and emergency personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Officers say the coroner attended the scene and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the death.

OPP say the incident is not deemed suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

