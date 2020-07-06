Menu

Crime

OPP investigate ‘sudden death’ after man pulled from Six Mile Lake

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 12:37 pm
Officers say the coroner attended the scene and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the case of the death.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re investigating a sudden death after a 40-year-old man was pulled from the water in front of a cottage on Six Mile Lake.

The man was retrieved from the water without vital signs, and despite the efforts of residents and emergency personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

Read more: Missing Aurora man’s body recovered from Six Mile Lake

Officers say the coroner attended the scene and that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the death.

OPP say the incident is not deemed suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

OPP patrolling waterways in Peterborough County
