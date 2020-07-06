Barbecue malfunction blamed for house fire in Peterborough

A malfunctioning barbecue is being blamed for a house fire in Peterborough on Saturday evening.
According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 5:20 p.m., crews were deployed to a reported house fire on Donegal Street.
Platoon Chief Stephen Reid says firefighters discovered smoke and flames from the rear of the home and roof area.
“Occupants reported a barbecue close to the wall had malfunctioned,” said Reid.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and limit its spread.
No one was injured, Reid said.
Damage is pegged at $80,000.
