Barbecue malfunction blamed for house fire in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A malfunctioning barbecue is being blamed for a house fire in Peterborough on Saturday evening.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 5:20 p.m., crews were deployed to a reported house fire on Donegal Street.

Platoon Chief Stephen Reid says firefighters discovered smoke and flames from the rear of the home and roof area.

“Occupants reported a barbecue close to the wall had malfunctioned,” said Reid.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and limit its spread.

No one was injured, Reid said.

Damage is pegged at $80,000.

Story continues below advertisement