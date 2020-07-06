Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Barbecue malfunction blamed for house fire in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 11:59 am
A malfunctioning barbecue is being blamed for a house fire in Peterborough on Saturday.
A malfunctioning barbecue is being blamed for a house fire in Peterborough on Saturday. File

A malfunctioning barbecue is being blamed for a house fire in Peterborough on Saturday evening.

According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 5:20 p.m., crews were deployed to a reported house fire on Donegal Street.

Read more: Ennismore house fire leaves mother, 3 children homeless as family dog dies in blaze

Platoon Chief Stephen Reid says firefighters discovered smoke and flames from the rear of the home and roof area.

“Occupants reported a barbecue close to the wall had malfunctioned,” said Reid.

Trending Stories

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and limit its spread.

No one was injured, Reid said.

Damage is pegged at $80,000.

Story continues below advertisement
BBQ Tips: Preparing your grill for the season
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireBBQBarbecuePeterborough Fire ServicesPeterborough firefightersBarbecue fireDonegal Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers