Canada

Havelock, Ont., man spins his way to $550,000 lottery win

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 6, 2020 10:35 am
Dennis McColl of Havelock won $550,000 in the OLG's The Bigger Spin contest.
Dennis McColl of Havelock won $550,000 in the OLG's The Bigger Spin contest. OLG

A Havelock, Ont., man recently spun his way to more than half a million dollars in the OLG’s The Bigger Spin lottery game.

Dennis McColl, 71, bought a ticket in the game that earned him a bonus spin at the OLG’s prize centre in Toronto.

There he spun the wheel, which landed on the top prize of $550,000.

“The cashiers started jumping up and down and cheering when the wheel landed on Bigger Spin,” he stated. “I was happy, but I was calm. I went home to tell my wife, but she didn’t believe me.”

McColl, a father of four and grandfather of six, plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and bills and purchase a new vehicle.

“We’d like to take a cross-Canada road trip next year,” he said. “This is good – life will be easier.”

The OLG prize centre in Toronto has resumed in-person prize claims for winning ticket holders of $50,000 or more by appointment only, with many precautions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

