China warns citizens travelling to Canada to exercise caution, citing ‘violent actions’

China warned its citizens on Monday to exercise caution in travelling to Canada, citing “frequent violent actions” by law enforcement, amid ongoing tensions between Beijing and Ottawa.
Read more: China warns of ‘continuous harm’ to relations with Canada unless Meng Wanzhou is released
The warning, published by the Chinese embassy in China on the WeChat messaging app platform, said Chinese citizens should pay close to the local security situation. It did not give specific examples on the violent actions.
Trending Stories
— More to come
© 2020 Reuters
Comments