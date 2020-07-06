Menu

Canada

China warns citizens travelling to Canada to exercise caution, citing ‘violent actions’

By Ryan Woo Reuters
Posted July 6, 2020 6:35 am
Flags of Canada and China are placed for the first China-Canada economic and financial strategy dialogue in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. A new special parliamentary committee created to examine Canada's fraught relationship with China will hold its first meeting in Ottawa.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jason Lee/Pool Photo via AP.
Flags of Canada and China are placed for the first China-Canada economic and financial strategy dialogue in Beijing, China, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. A new special parliamentary committee created to examine Canada's fraught relationship with China will hold its first meeting in Ottawa.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jason Lee/Pool Photo via AP.

China warned its citizens on Monday to exercise caution in travelling to Canada, citing “frequent violent actions” by law enforcement, amid ongoing tensions between Beijing and Ottawa.

Read more: China warns of ‘continuous harm’ to relations with Canada unless Meng Wanzhou is released

The warning, published by the Chinese embassy in China on the WeChat messaging app platform, said Chinese citizens should pay close to the local security situation. It did not give specific examples on the violent actions.

— More to come

