Montreal’s Camillien-Houde Way closed to cars every Sunday morning throughout the summer

Motorists will have to find an alternate route to get across Mount Royal on Sunday mornings as Camillien-Houde Way will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. until Sept. 27.

The closure is part of The City of Montreal’s “safe active transit circuit,” composed of more than 100 reconfigured kilometres to help cyclists and pedestrians get around the city amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each weekend Montrealers want to discover nature and can on Mount Royal, so it’s a lot of pressure on the park,” said City Councillor Robert Beaudry. “This way they have a secure path to do the sport they want.”

Hundreds of cyclists took advantage of the open road on the first Sunday of its closure.

“I think it’s amazing,” said cyclist Fabrice Houle. “If it’s like this all the time, well, it gives us space.”

Typically cyclists share Camillien-Houde Way with vehicles that use the road to cut through Mount Royal.

An issue that has been under much debate after cyclist Clément Ouimet was killed while training on the mountain by a car that was reportedly making an illegal U-turn.

Not having to worry about competing for space was a relief for many enjoying the car-free morning.

“You’re just more focused on what you’re doing, you’re having more fun, you’re not afraid, it’s a whole other experience — it’s just much better,” cyclist Safia Généreux said.

According to cycling advocate Marc-Antoine Desjardins the closure provides a safe environment for not only high-calibre cyclists but also other athletes.

“You get people training, you get cross-country skiers, you get runners, walkers, sightseers,” he said. “It’s a celebration of sport.”

Desjardins said he is looking forward to more Sundays to come and added he is still advocating “for restricting the access for cars” in order to provide a safer environment.

Beaudry said the city is going to put safety measures such as flower pots and speed bumps in place this summer to ensure motorists can safety share the road.