Protesters call for release of the ‘two Michaels’ outside Chinese embassy in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Protesters gather outside the Chinese embassy in Vancouver on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Protesters gather outside the Chinese embassy in Vancouver on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Global News

Several dozen protesters converged on the Chinese embassy in Vancouver on Saturday, calling for the release of two detained Canadians caught in a diplomatic standoff over Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Maninder Singh Gill with the Friends of Canada India Organization said Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig — who have been held in China for more than a year — must be released immediately.

Gill, who emigrated to Canada 42 years ago, said standing up for the men’s release was a matter of upholding Canadian values.

Read more: Hundreds demonstrate in Vancouver against China’s new security law

“China is bullying everyone worldwide,” said Gill.

“So we want to send a strong message to the Chinese government, that’s why we decided to protest in front of the Chinese embassy.”

Hong Kong: Trudeau strongly condemns new national security law
Hong Kong: Trudeau strongly condemns new national security law

Gill said his group was motivated to speak out following a series of recent developments with China, including a deadly clash on the Indian border and a new security law in Hong Kong that criminalizes dissent.

Trending Stories

“You can see in Hong Kong, every day people are protesting to save democracy, but China hates democracy,” he said.

Read more: China says Kovrig, Spavor may be freed if Canada ends Meng Wanzhou case

Last month, China explicitly tied the release of the two Michaels, who have been held for more than 550 days, to Meng Wanzhou’s case.

China has accused the pair of stealing state secrets. They were formally charged in June.

Meng is being held under house arrest in Vancouver as she faces potential extradition to the U.S. on allegations she helped Huawei violate American sanctions against Iran.

Hong KongMichael Spavorhong kong security lawTwo MichaelsChina protestChina India borderMichael Kovringchinese embassy protest
