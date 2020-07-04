Movie theatres in B.C.’s Interior reopening their doors

Send this page to someone via email

Cinephiles in B.C.’s Interior are rejoicing, with movie theatres having reopened their doors on Friday.

One movie theatre company, Cineplex, opened eight theatres on Friday in B.C.

In an interview with Global News, Cineplex communications director Sarah Van Lange said the company is returning to what it does best.

“I think everybody needs an escape and a little bit of much deserved entertainment,” said Van Lange, “and we are over the moon to be able to provide that to movie lovers.”

The films being shown on the big screen won’t be new releases, though. Instead, old favourites or movies that had been released before theatres closed because of coronavirus concerns will be shown.

“We have had four months to plan for (Friday),” said Van Lange.

“And we have had this time to go through all of our buildings to look at all of our processes and to plan and put the processes in place to make sure our team is safe, as well as our guests.”

In Salmon Arm, the community-owned theatre is up for the challenge, and has created a socially distanced strategy to keep its city entertained after being closed for four months due to the pandemic.

“Every second row is going to be closed off and there’s going to be two seats between groups,” said Salmar Cinemas general manager Joe de Boer.

“Because we are a multiplex, we are allowed 50 people per theatre, so the 50 per event (rule) doesn’t apply.”

Guests will need to purchase tickets online and will be taken into the theatre and seated by ushers. If you’re wondering about food, don’t worry, as there’ll still be hot buttery popcorn and fountain drinks flowing.