Daiya dairy-free ice cream recalled in B.C., Alberta because it contains dairy

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 10:12 pm
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the batch of Daiya brand frozen dessert contains milk, which is not listed on the label. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

A popular non-dairy frozen dessert has been recalled in B.C. and Alberta because it contains milk which was not on the label.

Health Canada said Friday the recall applies to Daiya Foods Inc.’s Classic Vanilla Creme Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert.

3 Canadian meat companies tied to E.coli recall lose licenses

The affected product was sold in 473 millilitre containers, with the UPC 8 71459 00984 1 and product code 600820 BB 08 JA 2021.

“If you have an allergy to milk, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” said the Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in a recall bulletin.

Lobster, crab in brine recalled over botulism concerns

Anyone who purchased the product and is allergic to it should throw it away, or return it to the point of purchase, said the CFIA.

The CFIA said Daiya Foods triggered the recall, and that there had been no reports of illness from anyone consuming the product.

