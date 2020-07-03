Hamilton, Ont., asking residents to limit outdoor water use

Send this page to someone via email

Construction delays at the Woodward Water Treatment Plant in Hamilton, Ont., has forced the city to ask residents to limit their outdoor water usage for the next ten days.

In a release on Friday afternoon, the city said the set back is temporarily limiting the plant’s capacity for treating water. The original plan called for the project to be completed before any hot weather which would lead to increased demand on the water supply.

However, as a precautionary step amid building delays, the city is asking the public to ease off using water to ensure the supply in Hamilton is not interrupted.

Residents are being asked to voluntarily avoid non-essential outdoor water use, such as watering lawns, using sprinklers, or filling large pools, until Monday, July 13.

Story continues below advertisement

The request includes Stoney Creek, Dundas, Ancaster, Waterdown and parts of Flamborough and Glanbrook.

Due to the heat, municipal spray pads will continue to operate, according to the city.

2:23 Lingering heat wave hits the GTA Lingering heat wave hits the GTA