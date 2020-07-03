‘Extreme temperatures’ to continue in Ottawa next week: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawans will get a “slight reprieve” from the heatwave spreading across the city this weekend, but Environment Canada says Friday’s hot temperatures are expected to return in full force in the week ahead.

Environment Canada issued a heat effect warning for Ottawa and the surrounding area shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Friday.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to hit at least 30 C Friday afternoon with a humidex value of 36.

Environment Canada said it expects a slight decrease in temperature overnight Friday to last through the weekend.

But come Monday, temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 31 C and remain at or above 21 C at night.

Environment Canada says these “extreme temperatures” will likely stay through the entire week.

The good news for Ottawa residents looking for new ways to cool off is the city is planning to start its gradual reopening of indoor, outdoor and wading pools next week.

Indoor pools will see lane swimming sessions booked in advance with fewer numbers of swimmers per hour-long block.

A full list of pools reopening this summer and information about restrictions in-place surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic are available here.

3:22 Concerns over the heat and people experiencing homelessness Concerns over the heat and people experiencing homelessness