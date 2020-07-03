Menu

Entertainment

David Gilmour releases 1st new song in 5 years, ‘Yes, I Have Ghosts’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 2:06 pm
The official music video from David Gilmour's 'Yes, I Have Ghosts'

For the first time in nearly five years, David Gilmour has released a new solo song. It’s called Yes, I Have Ghosts.

Though the acoustic guitar-driven track was initially released as part of an audiobook edition of Polly Samson’s A Theatre for Dreamers (2020) novel back in April, Yes, I Have Ghosts was given a worldwide release on Thursday.

It’s the first new music from the former Pink Floyd musician since his critically acclaimed 2015 studio album Rattle That Lock.

Because the three-minute, 45 second tune was also inspired by her best-selling literary fiction novel, the lyrics were penned by Samson too — who also happens to be Gilmour’s wife — according to the song’s YouTube description.

Story continues below advertisement

On top of Samson’s lyricism and Gilmour’s voice and guitar work, the couple’s youngest child, daughter Romany Gilmour, is featured on Yes, I Have Ghosts too. The 18-year-old provides backing vocals as well as a backing harp arrangement.

Trending Stories

Read more: Neil Young sings ‘Lookin’ for a Leader,’ targets Donald Trump in ‘Fireside Session’

Yes, I Have Ghosts is now available through all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Gilmour is working on a fifth studio album.

