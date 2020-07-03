Menu

Crime

Kingston police look for west-end car theft suspects

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted July 3, 2020 1:58 pm
Kingston police are looking for these two people, who allegedly used debit cards stolen from vehicles at a west-end gas station.
Kingston police are looking for these two people, who allegedly used debit cards stolen from vehicles at a west-end gas station. Kingston police

Kingston police are looking for two men and one woman who have allegedly been stealing items from vehicles in the west end.

Police have released images of the suspects, who reportedly have been using tap payments from stolen debit cards at gas stations near Taylor Kidd Boulevard and Centennial Drive.

Read more: Identity theft used to steal high-end vehicles from Kingston car dealerships

The trio was caught on a resident’s personal security cameras on June 19, police said. The three people had apparently been going from car to car on Grandtrunk Avenue off Waterloo Drive, trying door handles.

“They had gym and shopping bags with them that appear to be quite full,” a Kingston police news release said.

Security images at the nearby gas station show the three people allegedly using cards stolen that night, police said.

Officers are reminding residents to keep their car doors locked and bring any valuable items inside at night.

Nearly 500 vehicle thefts were reported to Kingston police in the first have of 2020, with 69 reports in June alone.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Det. Graedon Schaule at gschaule@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660 ext. 6272.

car theft kingston police
