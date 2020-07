Send this page to someone via email

Showplace Performance Centre in downtown Peterborough has announced it won’t reopen again until 2021.

Officials at the theatre say the closure is to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you have purchased a ticket for a 2020 show, you can either hold onto it for next year or donate the ticket price back to the facility to offset costs.

Peterborough Global News Update 3: July 2, 2020

