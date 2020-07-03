Kingston Fire and Rescue ask residents to consider ‘safer’ alternatives to fireworks

Send this page to someone via email

After receiving multiple complaints from residents on Canada Day, Kingston Fire and Rescue is asking residents to reconsider their use of fireworks in suburban areas.

According to a city news release, Kingston firefighters responded to nine calls of fireworks being improperly set off in the north end of the city on the holiday Wednesday.

In one case, a firework caused a fire in the soffit of a building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, with limited damage to the building.

Chief fire prevention officer Ted Posadowski said fireworks use has been a growing issue locally over the last few months.

“Since the pandemic has started, we have seen an increased volume with complaints, whether that’s open-air burning, fireworks or other items,” Posadowski said.

He added that people have been going to city property, like parks, and setting off fireworks, which is illegal.

He also noted that most private lots in suburban areas do not give enough clearance space for fireworks to be set off safely, so those lighting fireworks in their backyards are in danger causing fires in nearby homes and vegetation.

Posadowski said that he hopes going forward, people in Kingston will choose less dangerous methods to enjoy the summer months, like using sparklers and glow sticks instead.

“We’re trying to promote the safer alternatives, although not as fun. But if fireworks are used responsibly, it is no problem,” Posadowski said.

He added that if residents have firework-related to complaints, they should call the Kingston police non-emergency line, or bylaw office.

