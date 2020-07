Send this page to someone via email

A fire at a downtown Manitoba Hydro station left about 3,000 customers without power overnight.

Winnipeg police said the fire happened at the station on York Avenue at about 11:40 p.m. Thursday.

Global News Morning is running alternative programming until all our systems are back up.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

EXCHANGE DISTRICT

HYDRO OUTAGE

Many intersections have lost power. Please treat blank intersections as a 4 way stop.#traffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC pic.twitter.com/cvdPwEJ5Vq — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) July 3, 2020

More to come.