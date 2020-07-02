Paddle boarder rescues 7-year-old girl in Lake Erie, Norfolk OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police in Norfolk County are praising the quick actions of a local paddle boarder who came to the rescue of a 7-year-old girl in Lake Erie near Long Point on Tuesday.

According to police, the girl had been on an inflatable floating device in the water when she drifted a kilometre away from shore around 7:16 p.m., police said.

Emergency crews attended the scene on Erie Boulevard in Long Point just as a paddle boarder was bringing the girl ashore, police said.

In a statement, Const. Ed Sanchuk with Norfolk OPP said police wished to thank the individual, and reminded parents and guardians to stay within arm’s reach of their kids while they’re in the water.

Story continues below advertisement

1:44 Sounding the alarm in Ontario after recent drownings Sounding the alarm in Ontario after recent drownings