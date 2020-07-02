Portion of Willis Way in Uptown Waterloo to close for 2 months

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Waterloo is closing a portion Willis Way to motorized vehicles for two months in an attempt to create a more people-friendly space in the Uptown area.

Beginning July 8, Willis Way will close from the rainbow crosswalk to Caroline Street.

The city says picnic tables will be set up in the space to make room for people who get takeout food from area eateries.

“With the province now in Phase 2 of the recovery plan, it’s important that people feel they can safely distance while supporting our great uptown businesses,” Coun. Tenille Bonoguore said in a statement. “I encourage everyone to keep shopping and dining with local businesses. They are the lifeblood of our community.”

While the city is encouraging residents to take advantage of the opportunity, it is also asking that they follow current safety recommendations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“While we hope people will come to Uptown, people still need to observe physical distancing and, if at all possible, to wear a mask,” Mayor Dave Jaworsky said.

City council had considered closing the road to King Street but chose against that alignment because it would allow for less access to parking, sits on a hill and would also block businesses from receiving deliveries.