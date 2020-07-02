Kenney celebrates Trans Mountain court decision as ‘critical victory’ for Alberta, Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called the Supreme Court of Canada’s Thursday decision to reject an Indigenous challenge to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion approval a “critical victory.”

Speaking to media in Taber, Kenney took a moment to “celebrate” the “good news,” calling it “yet another critical victory for pipelines for our prosperity.”

“And let me say that this is a win for First Nations because the Federal Court of Appeal pointed out in its decision, today confirmed by the highest court in the land, that 120 of the 129 affected First Nations either support or do not oppose the Trans Mountain expansion,” Kenney said.

“This is an affirmation that reconciliation also means reconcili-action. It means economic opportunity, it means saying ‘Yes’ to the vast majority of First Nations and Indigenous people who want to move their communities from poverty to prosperity by being full participants in responsible resource development.” Tweet This

Kenney added the decision is another “legal indication” the Trans Mountain expansion has been subject to “extensive and exhaustive consultation” with First Nations communities.

“The government of Alberta is continuing to advance conversations with First Nations about potentially… supporting a co-ownership bid by a consortium of first nations to purchase a portion of that from the government of Canada,” he added.

Kenney said TMX pipeline will soon start to be laid through the Enoch Cree First Nation near Edmonton.