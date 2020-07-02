Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New Ontario vaping rules regulating sale of flavours in effect

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2020 12:23 pm
In this Aug. 28, 2019 photo a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine.
In this Aug. 28, 2019 photo a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty

TORONTO — New rules restricting the sale of most flavoured vape products have come into effect in Ontario.

The rules mean most of the products can now only be sold at specialty vape and cannabis retail stores, which serve customers 19 and older.

Products with menthol, mint and tobacco flavours are exempt from the new regulations, which came into effect Wednesday.

Read more: Peterborough Public Health to enforce new vaping restrictions starting July 1

The regulations also mean vapour products with nicotine levels higher than 20 milligrams will be limited to specialty stores.

Trending Stories

Those shops will also no longer be allowed to have indoor displays that are visible from outside.

Health Minister Christine Elliott unveiled the long-anticipated package of measures in February after expressing concern for months about youth vaping.

Story continues below advertisement

The measures banned the promotion of vaping products in convenience stores and gas stations earlier this year.

Alberta aims to bring vaping rules in line with tobacco laws
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioVapingOntario Vapingvaping flavoursNew Ontario vaping lawsOntario vaping rule
Flyers
More weekly flyers