Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Detroit man sentenced to 3 life terms in prison for LGBTQ killings

By Staff The Associated Press
Thousands march in support of Black Lives Matter, Pride in Los Angeles area
WATCH: Thousands march in support of Black Lives Matter, Pride in Los Angeles area

A 19-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to three life terms in prison with no chance of parole for gunning down two gay men and a transgender woman who authorities believe were targeted because of their sexual orientation.

A Wayne County jury convicted Devon Kareem Robinson of first degree premeditated murder in March in the May 2019 killings of 21-year-old Alunte Davis, and 20-year-olds Timothy Blancher and Paris Cameron.

Robinson was also sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 20 years for each of two counts of assault with intent to murder and two years consecutively for five felony firearm counts.

Read more: Canada’s queer rights movement exists because of Black people — but that history is often ignored

Prosecutors said Davis and Blancher were gay men and Cameron was a transgender woman. Prosecutors and police believe they were targeted because of their sexual orientation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The three victims were slain in the living room of a Detroit home following a house party attended by about 15 people. Robinson is also accused of shooting and wounding two other people inside the house.

A survivor testified in November that Robinson fired so many bullets that the victims’ blood seeped through the walls.

U.S. Supreme Court decision ‘catalyst’ for change: LGBTQ+ activists
U.S. Supreme Court decision ‘catalyst’ for change: LGBTQ+ activists

“The defendant’s actions were disturbing on so many levels,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

“We will continue to be vigilant in our fight to eradicate hate in Wayne County and beyond,” she said.

Robinson’s attorney, Evan Callanan Jr., said during a November hearing that there was no evidence against his client, calling prosecutors’ allegations “a fanciful theory.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
DetroitAlunte DavisDetroit LGBTQ killingsDetroit LGBTQ murdersDetroit man sentenced LGBTQ murdersDevon Kareem RobinsonDevon Kareem Robinson prisonParis CameronTimothy Blancher
Flyers
More weekly flyers