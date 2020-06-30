Menu

Crime

Mississauga high school teacher charged after sexual assault investigation involving student

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2020 9:54 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

MISSISSAUGA — Peel Regional Police say a teacher has been charged following a sexual assault investigation involving a student.

Police allege the suspect from a Mississauga high school was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl that began in 2016.

Investigators say Robert Brandstetter of Guelph, Ont., is charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

The 51-year-old was held for a bail hearing and appeared Tuesday in Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Police say anyone who had contact with the suspect and believes they are a victim of a criminal offence should call the Special Victim’s Unit.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
