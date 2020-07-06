Those Old Radio Shows July 10-11

Friday, July 10:
Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Four Fiancés; Rogers of the Gazette – Town Clock
Hour 2: Casey, Crime Photographer – Dangerous Characters; Dark Fantasy – W is for Werewolf
Saturday, July 11:
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Lay-Out; My Favorite Husband – The Kissing Booth
Hour 2: Calling All Cars – The Human Side of a Cop; Jack Benny – Jack Goes to the Races
Hour 3: Casey, Crime Photographer – Bad Little Babe; Escape – The Outer Limit
Hour 4: Hancock’s Half Hour – The Ballet Visit; Boston Blackie – Baseball Player Shot
Hour 5: Gunsmoke – Annie Oakley; Damon Runyon Theater – Broadway Complex
