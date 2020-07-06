Those Old Radio Shows July 10-11

Send this page to someone via email

Friday, July 10:

Hour 1: Our Miss Brooks – Four Fiancés; Rogers of the Gazette – Town Clock

Hour 2: Casey, Crime Photographer – Dangerous Characters; Dark Fantasy – W is for Werewolf

Saturday, July 11:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Lay-Out; My Favorite Husband – The Kissing Booth

Hour 2: Calling All Cars – The Human Side of a Cop; Jack Benny – Jack Goes to the Races

Hour 3: Casey, Crime Photographer – Bad Little Babe; Escape – The Outer Limit

Hour 4: Hancock’s Half Hour – The Ballet Visit; Boston Blackie – Baseball Player Shot

Hour 5: Gunsmoke – Annie Oakley; Damon Runyon Theater – Broadway Complex