Health infractions shut down Aylmer barbershop, clients advised to consult health-care providers

Send this page to someone via email

Southwestern Public Health advised clients of a barbershop in Aylmer, Ont., to consult with health-care providers on Tuesday after it found lapses in infection prevention at the business.

The health unit says clients of Mario Chirico Barber Shop should consult with health-care providers about the risk of bloodborne infections following the discovery of public health infractions there.

The infection could affect anyone who received a shave or had a blade used on the neck area at any time in the shop’s history, according to the health unit.

“Our public health inspectors became aware through an inspection that single-use, disposable razor blades were used on multiple clients. These blades are intended only for single-use and cannot be sterilized and reused. In addition, reusable instruments were not cleaned and disinfected between clients,” said Dr. Joyce Lock, medical officer of health for Southwestern Public Health said in a release Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to these lapses in infection prevention and control practices, the barbershop was closed until these practices were corrected.”

The health unit says the risk of infection is considered low, and there have been no documented infections to date.

According to health officials, the danger is that razors can potentially cause microscopic entry points in the skin, which can lead to skin infections or bloodborne infections like hepatitis B and C, even without seeing blood.

According to the health unit, the barbershop had a long history of reusing single-use instruments.

Members of the public or clients of this establishment may also direct their questions to Southwestern Public Health’s team by calling 1-800-922-0096, ext. 9.