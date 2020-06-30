Stormy weather in southwestern Manitoba isn’t over yet, says meteorologist

Southwestern Manitoba has been hammered by a few days of severe weather, including a confirmed tornado near Rapid City.
But according to a Winnipeg meteorologist, it’s not over yet.
Brad Vrolijk told 680 CJOB that the region was fortunate Monday night because the thunderstorm activity stayed on the North Dakota side of the border, with only a few showers in Manitoba.
“We have one more day of severe thunderstorm activity for the region,” said Vrolijk.
“What we’ll see is in the afternoon, thunderstorms start moving out of southeastern Saskatchewan and North Dakota into the southwestern corner of the province, and that will pose a similar threat to what we’ve seen in the last couple of days.
“Very heavy rainfall, large hail… there’s even a chance of an isolated tornado, so anyone in that region should stay alert to any advisories.”
Residents of that corner of the province are still cleaning up after the devastating storm over the weekend, which flooded a number of communities, including the city of Brandon, and in the case of the Rapid City tornado, damaged a number of local properties.
In Brandon, the official rainfall total was 155mm, easily breaking a 118-year record of 141mm on June 1, 1902.
Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest described the storm on Monday as “taking water from a fire hose and trying to put it through a drinking straw.”
“We’re just kind of figuring out the aftermath right now, but it would be safe to say there will be hundreds of homes and businesses impacted by this,” he said.
“It’s certainly an unfortunate situation, for sure, and we know that many in western Manitoba are experiencing this.”
Good news, however, for Manitobans hoping to celebrate Canada Day outdoors on Wednesday. Vrolijk said that while there will likely be some rain lingering in the morning, skies will clear and the rest of the day is expected to remain relatively calm.
