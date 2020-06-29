Menu

Environment

Moncton cautions residents about blue-green algae in Irishtown Nature Park

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 2:09 pm
Blue-green algae has been spotted in Moncton's Irishtown Nature Park. .
Blue-green algae has been spotted in Moncton's Irishtown Nature Park. .

The City of Moncton in warning residents of a pre-bloom of blue-green algae in Irishtown Nature Park.

In a tweet posted Monday afternoon, the City states that no bloom has surfaced yet, but the water is off-limits to recreation.

Earlier this month, the province issued a statement reminding residents of the dangers of the algae.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can lead to skin, eye and throat irritation as well as gastrointestinal illnesses if ingested.

MonctonSummerSwimmingBlue-Green Algaealgaealgae bloomIrishtown Nature Park
