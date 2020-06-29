Moncton cautions residents about blue-green algae in Irishtown Nature Park

The City of Moncton in warning residents of a pre-bloom of blue-green algae in Irishtown Nature Park.
In a tweet posted Monday afternoon, the City states that no bloom has surfaced yet, but the water is off-limits to recreation.
Earlier this month, the province issued a statement reminding residents of the dangers of the algae.
Trending Stories
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
READ MORE: Blue-green algae posing risk to public, pets in New Brunswick as warmer weather sets in
Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can lead to skin, eye and throat irritation as well as gastrointestinal illnesses if ingested.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments