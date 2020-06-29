Moncton cautions residents about blue-green algae in Irishtown Nature Park

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Moncton in warning residents of a pre-bloom of blue-green algae in Irishtown Nature Park.

In a tweet posted Monday afternoon, the City states that no bloom has surfaced yet, but the water is off-limits to recreation.

⚠️ Advisory for Irishtown Nature Park – Presence of Blue-Green Algae ⚠️ Due to warm temperatures, there is a pre-bloom of blue-green algae in the lake at Irishtown Nature Park. Although, no bloom has surfaced at this time, the water is off limits to recreation. pic.twitter.com/ClrzKqBzKW — City of Moncton (@CityofMoncton) June 29, 2020

Earlier this month, the province issued a statement reminding residents of the dangers of the algae.

Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can lead to skin, eye and throat irritation as well as gastrointestinal illnesses if ingested.