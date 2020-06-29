Menu

Economy

Coronavirus: Frank and Oak latest Canadian clothing retailer to file for creditor protection

By Staff The Canadian Press
A Frank and Oak store is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Frank and Oak is the latest clothier retailer to seek creditor protection as it faces challenges dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima.
A Frank and Oak store is shown in Toronto, Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Frank and Oak is the latest clothier retailer to seek creditor protection as it faces challenges dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima. Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press

Frank and Oak is the latest clothier retailer to seek creditor protection as it faces challenges dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic

Parent company Modasuite Inc. last week filed a notice of intention that it plans to file a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act.

The Quebec-based company was launched by Ethan Song and Hicham Ratnani in 2012 as an online brand, but now has stores across the country.

READ MORE: Reitmans closing Thyme Maternity, Addition Elle brands amid restructuring

KPMG Inc. will act as trustee.

The retail sector has been hit hard by the pandemic which forced the closure of non-essential stores to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. announced earlier this month that it will close two of its retail chains and lay off roughly 1,400 workers as it a restructures under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
