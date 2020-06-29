2nd arrest made in Aylmer Street assault investigation in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A second arrest has been made in connection to an assault at an Aylmer Street residence in Peterborough earlier this month.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:30 a.m. on June 16, officers responded to a residence for reports of a man with serious injuries.

The victim was first taken to Peterborough hospital and later airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Kingston-area hospital, where he remains in serious condition, police stated Monday.

Police allege the accused and the victim were involved in an altercation. A warrant was issued and on Friday, police located the suspect.

Steven Sinclair Swanson, 39, of Brock Street, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He was allegedly found in possession of fentanyl and additionally charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday, police said.

Police on June 18 arrested another man, who was charged with aggravated assault.