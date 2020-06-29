5 songs you must hear this week: 29 June 2020

Summer has officially arrived. Will any of these songs take root over the next few months?

1. Land of Talk, Footnotes

Indistinct Conversations (Dine Alone)

Recommended If You Like: Montreal indie rock

Montreal’s Land of Talk (led by Elizabeth Powell), have their fourth album scheduled for July 31—a little later than expected (the original release date was May 15), but we can all blame COVID-19 for that. This is the fourth song to be released as a single. If there’s one Canadian band poised for a breakthrough, this is it.

2. Marshall, This Is It

Stella & Steve (KVM)

RIYL: Naked dudes

Ryan Marshall used to be with Walk Off the Earth but announced last December that he was going out on his own. His debut solo single features him baring everything because ““We’ve all had a serious look at solitude over the last couple months and the negative impact it can have on you if you let it. But finding the humour in it and embracing the freedom, especially while naked? Well, that can definitely help put a smile back on your face.”

3. The Unlikely Candidates, High Low

High Low (The Orchard)

RIYL: A soft place to land

Following on the success of Novocaine, the last single comes a new song that was recorded in singer Kyle Morris’ closed during the COVID-19 lockdown. The genesis comes from returning home after a long tour and trying to settle back down into some normal routines. Ask any band who has gone through that transition and they’ll tell you it’s not easy.

4. Brye, Lemons (Demo)

Lemons (Single) (Republic/Lemon)

RIYL: Lorde, K.Flay, Billie Eilish

With a very sparse instrumental arrangement, you can’t help but focus on the lyrics. Brye is a 16-year-old from Chicago with an attitude far more mature and complex than you’d expect. And although this track is clearly labeled as a demo, I think it’s fine just the way it is. Watch this woman. There’s something here.

5. Glass Animals, Your Love (Déjà vu)

Dreamland (Republic)

RIYL: Commiserating about dysfunctional relationships.

Ever been caught in a relationship that seems hopeless? Addicted to the drama? Drawn to self-destruction? Then this song is for you. You may feel miserable, but at least you’ll be able to dance to things. The new album—the Oxford band’s third—will be here July 10.