Regina police looking for cyclist who allegedly pepper sprayed group

A group of three men were pepper sprayed in the Cathedral neighbourhood on Saturday evening, say Regina police.
According to officials, the incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. at 13th Avenue and Albert Street.
Two cyclists approached a group of three young men, with one of them attacking the group with pepper spray, police say.
The victims did not require medical attention.
The male suspect is described as wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants with a black backpack and riding a bicycle.
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222 – 8477.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments