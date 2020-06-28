Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Regina police looking for cyclist who allegedly pepper sprayed group

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted June 28, 2020 4:57 pm
File photo of pepper spray.
File photo of pepper spray. File Photo / Global News

A group of three men were pepper sprayed in the Cathedral neighbourhood on Saturday evening, say Regina police.

According to officials, the incident happened at around 10:45 p.m. at 13th Avenue and Albert Street.

Read more: Bear spray attack sends Harbour Landing Walmart customers running

Two cyclists approached a group of three young men, with one of them attacking the group with pepper spray, police say.

The victims did not require medical attention.

The male suspect is described as wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweat pants with a black backpack and riding a bicycle.

Read more: Man caught allegedly masturbating in public: Regina police

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222 – 8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police ServiceCrime StoppersRPSCyclistPepper Spraycathedral neighbourhoodPepper sprayedpepper spraying cyclist
Flyers
More weekly flyers