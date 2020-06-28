B.C. teacher disciplined for cuffing 2 students, unrelated assault charge

Send this page to someone via email

A Chilliwack middle school teacher has been disciplined for cuffing two students on the back of the head, and an unrelated assault charge that was later stayed.

In its decision, the B.C. Teacher Regulation Branch wrote that Sudhir Pallingalthodi Jabbar “engaged in unwanted physical contact with students on more than one occasion,” and that his “emotional state had a negative effect on his conduct.”

According to the decision, Pallingalthodi Jabbar was charged with assault and uttering threats in February 2018. It states he later admitted to losing his temper and striking an adult with an open hand.

The charges were later stayed, in part, because Pallingalthodi Jabbar took part in counselling and anger management training.

Story continues below advertisement

The decision also documents two incidents where Pallingalthodi Jabbar “cuffed a student in the back of the head.”

2:08 B.C. teachers face layoffs as international students expected to stay away B.C. teachers face layoffs as international students expected to stay away

Both incidents took place in December 2017. In one case, Pallingalthodi Jabbar struck a student who got an answer wrong in a Grade 9 math class and asked “are you really that dumb?”

In the other, he struck a student who made a sudden loud noise with a microphone in a Grade 9 drama class.

The decision notes that Pallingalthodi Jabbar has already been suspended without pay for five days for the 2018 assault, and completed several remedial courses through the Justice Institute of B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

For the two cuffing incidents, he was suspended without pay for two days and given a written warning.

The decision meted out an additional five-day suspension of this teaching certificate, which was served last week.