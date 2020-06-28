Amber Alert issued by Niagara police for missing 6-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Niagara Regional Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy whose last known location is Hamilton, Ont.

Police said Dushaun Mitchell is believed to be with his father John Mitchell, travelling in a gold-coloured 2016 Mercedes SLK.

Police said the licence plate number is not known.

Read more: Thousands sign petition asking for fines against people who call 911 to complain about Amber Alerts

Officers said they’re concerned for Dushaun’s welfare.

John is described as 44 years old, five-foot-seven with a large build and short hair.

Police are advising anyone who sees them to call 911 immediately.

In a news release, officials said officers in St. Catharines were first informed about a possible parental abduction at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Niagara PS issuing an AMBER Alert for 6 year old Dushaun MITCHELL last seen with his father John MITCHELL driving a gold Mercedes. Call 911 if you have any information on their whereabouts. ^lp pic.twitter.com/yiSUjwHWMH — AMBER Alert Ontario (@AMBERAlertONT) June 28, 2020