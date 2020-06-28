Amber Alert issued by Niagara police for missing 6-year-old boy

Niagara Regional Police have issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old boy whose last known location is Hamilton, Ont.
Police said Dushaun Mitchell is believed to be with his father John Mitchell, travelling in a gold-coloured 2016 Mercedes SLK.
Police said the licence plate number is not known.
Read more: Thousands sign petition asking for fines against people who call 911 to complain about Amber Alerts
Officers said they’re concerned for Dushaun’s welfare.
John is described as 44 years old, five-foot-seven with a large build and short hair.
Police are advising anyone who sees them to call 911 immediately.
In a news release, officials said officers in St. Catharines were first informed about a possible parental abduction at 9 a.m. Sunday.
More to come.
Comments