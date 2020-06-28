‘Your comments hurt’: Edmonton Eskimo Christion Jones sends out anti-gay tweet

A tweet sent out Saturday evening by Edmonton Eskimos‘ kick returner Christion Jones with anti-gay and lesbian sentiments has led to some backlash and a pointed response from MLA Janis Irwin.
In his tweet, Jones said, “Man ain’t suppose to be with a man. A women is not suppose to be with another women.”
Janis Irwin, NDP MLA for Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood, who is also a gay rights activist, responded to him late Saturday evening.
“I’m so proud to represent this community, but you need to know we are kind and we are welcoming. We challenge racism. We challenge homophobia.
“Your comments hurt.”
Jones’ comments also come during Pride month in Alberta.
As of Sunday morning, Jones had not deleted his tweet and had defended it in a series of follow-up tweets, including one directly responding to Irwin.
“I exposed my Opinion (sic) to everyone. You want me fired? I thought being diverse gave me an opportunity to feel how I feel and express myself,” he said in another tweet.
“Won’t be changing how I feel any time soon,” Jones said.
Jones was signed on a contract extension with the Eskimos in early January, after being initially traded to the Eskimos last August from the Saskatchewan Roughriders for receiver Kenny Stafford.
He is an American player originally from Adamsville, Alabama.
Global News has reached out to the Edmonton Eskimos for comment.
