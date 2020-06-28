‘Your comments hurt’: Edmonton Eskimo Christion Jones sends out anti-gay tweet

Send this page to someone via email

A tweet sent out Saturday evening by Edmonton Eskimos‘ kick returner Christion Jones with anti-gay and lesbian sentiments has led to some backlash and a pointed response from MLA Janis Irwin.

In his tweet, Jones said, “Man ain’t suppose to be with a man. A women is not suppose to be with another women.”

Edmonton Eskimos kick returning Christion Jones sent out a tweet against gay relationships on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Twitter

Janis Irwin, NDP MLA for Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood, who is also a gay rights activist, responded to him late Saturday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Also, @jonessboyy, you play for the Edmonton Eskimos. You play a few blocks from my house at Commonwealth Stadium. I’m so proud to represent this community, but you need to know we are kind and we are welcoming. We challenge racism. We challenge homophobia. Your comments hurt. — Janis Irwin (@JanisIrwin) June 28, 2020

“I’m so proud to represent this community, but you need to know we are kind and we are welcoming. We challenge racism. We challenge homophobia.

“Your comments hurt.” Tweet This

Jones’ comments also come during Pride month in Alberta.

As of Sunday morning, Jones had not deleted his tweet and had defended it in a series of follow-up tweets, including one directly responding to Irwin.

We challenge racism and homophobia???? Are you serious.?? Ok after this IM DONE. WOOOOOWWWWWWWW. @EdmontonEsks @EdmontonEsks https://t.co/iQgoYv8tKe — Christion Jones (@jonessboyy) June 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“I exposed my Opinion (sic) to everyone. You want me fired? I thought being diverse gave me an opportunity to feel how I feel and express myself,” he said in another tweet.

“Won’t be changing how I feel any time soon,” Jones said. Tweet This

They trying to get me fired now!!. A black man giving his opinion on Twitter is sickening for many. People understand that I don’t care about getting fired standing on what I stand on. An opinion is obligated. — Christion Jones (@jonessboyy) June 28, 2020

Jones was signed on a contract extension with the Eskimos in early January, after being initially traded to the Eskimos last August from the Saskatchewan Roughriders for receiver Kenny Stafford.

He is an American player originally from Adamsville, Alabama.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the Edmonton Eskimos for comment.