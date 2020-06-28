Permit required for personal fireworks use: City of Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

As Canada Day approaches, the City of Winnipeg is reminding residents of the importance of fireworks safety.

Because there are no public fireworks exhibitions planned for the holiday due to COVID-19, officials are anticipating an increase in personal fireworks use.

A fireworks display permit is required from the city in order to legally set off fireworks, whether its on your own property or in a public space.

“You have to own the property that you want to set up on,” said Sherry Reich, Director of Fire Prevention with the City of Winnipeg tells Global News. “If you want to fire on city-owned land, you have to get permission from the city.”

Story continues below advertisement

Requests to ignite fireworks on soccer fields and other city grounds are common, said Reich, because of the safety distance regulations involved. “You have to have 100 feet of clearance in all directions,” she said, “to any property lines or combustibles or buildings.”

2:05 Police Say Fireworks may have sparked $20 million blaze Police Say Fireworks may have sparked $20 million blaze

There is no charge for a fireworks display permit. Winnipeg residents can email fireinspections@winnipeg.ca to apply for one.

Anyone planning to set off fireworks should also follow proper safety protocols, according to Reich. “You should have water or a fire extinguisher on hand, and people should be standing back,” she said. “If it’s a windy day, you should not be setting off fireworks.”

More information about the city’s fireworks regulations can be found here.