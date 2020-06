Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a single-motorcycle crash in northwest Calgary on Saturday.

EMS and police said it happened on northbound Stoney Trail between Crowchild Trail and Scenic Acres Link N.W. after 3 p.m.

Road closures are in place on northbound Stoney Trail between Crowchild Trail and Scenic Acres Link N.W. as we investigate a collision. We ancitipate the closures to last several hours. Please avoid the area. #yyc — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 27, 2020

When paramedics arrived, police and bystanders were performing CPR on the victim.

He died at the scene, EMS said.