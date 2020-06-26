Winnipeg on-street hourly parking rates cut by 75 cents an hour

Send this page to someone via email

On-street parking rates in Winnipeg are officially being decreased by 75 cents an hour.

Winnipeg city council approved the change Friday and it will go into effect over the next six to eight weeks, beginning July 1.

It means you will now pay $1.75 an hour in low-demand zones and $2.75 an hour in high-demand and hospital zones.

Those who purchase by phone will be able to pay the new rates on that date, while paystations will continue to charge the old rates until they have been updated.

“Lowering on-street parking rates across the city is one of the key actions we’re taking to help benefit businesses, hospitals, residents, and visitors,” said Matt Allard, chairperson of the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works.

A report submitted to city hall earlier this month said there was a significant and definitive reduction in the total number of hours parked by customers after the city boosted the rates by $1.50 an hour back in 2018.

It found there was a 37-per cent decrease in the number of hours parked each day in the low-demand zones, while high-demand and hospital zones had a 29 per cent reduction.

The city will lose approximately $452,000 per year from the rate reduction. It will cost the city $176,000 to be reprogrammed.

