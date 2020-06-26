Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

High water levels prompt evactuation alert for parts of Fraser Valley

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 12:44 pm
Multiple Fraser Valley properties are on evacuation alert.
Multiple Fraser Valley properties are on evacuation alert. FVRD

High water levels have prompted an evacuation alert for multiple Fraser Valley properties.

The alert affects 29 properties along the Fraser River not protected by dikes in Electoral Area C and Electoral Area G, according to the Fraser Valley Regional District.

Read more: ‘How do you walk away from your life savings?’: Flooded Stump Lake residents plead for help

The district issued the alert Thursday morning after water levels at the Mission gauge measured 5.52 metres.

Residents are asked to take several steps to prepare for a possible evacuation, which include gathering essential items and designating an outdoor meeting point in case an evacuation order is issued.

Multiple Fraser Valley properties are on evacuation alert.
Multiple Fraser Valley properties are on evacuation alert. FVRD
Okanagan Lake reaches 22 cm above full pool after ‘relentless’ rain: dam operator
Okanagan Lake reaches 22 cm above full pool after ‘relentless’ rain: dam operator
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fraser ValleyFraser Valley Regional DistrictFraser River evacuation alertFraser Valley evacuation alert
Flyers
More weekly flyers