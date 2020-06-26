High water levels prompt evactuation alert for parts of Fraser Valley

High water levels have prompted an evacuation alert for multiple Fraser Valley properties.
The alert affects 29 properties along the Fraser River not protected by dikes in Electoral Area C and Electoral Area G, according to the Fraser Valley Regional District.
The district issued the alert Thursday morning after water levels at the Mission gauge measured 5.52 metres.
Residents are asked to take several steps to prepare for a possible evacuation, which include gathering essential items and designating an outdoor meeting point in case an evacuation order is issued.
