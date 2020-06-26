Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Entertainment

Huey, ‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ rapper, dies at 32

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted June 26, 2020 1:08 pm
Recording artists Huey (L) and Lil Mama arrive at Chris Brown's Birthday Bash at Avalon May 06, 2007 in New York City. .
Recording artists Huey (L) and Lil Mama arrive at Chris Brown's Birthday Bash at Avalon May 06, 2007 in New York City. . Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Rapper Huey, best known for his song Pop, Lock & Drop It, has died at the age of 32.

Huey, whose real name is Lawrence Franks Jr., was killed in a shooting on Thursday night in St. Louis, Missouri, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. and according to police, Huey arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Read more: Tekashi 6ix9ine says he is ‘unstoppable’ after ‘Trollz’ debuts at No.1 on Billboard chart

“The deceased is positively identified as Lawrence Franks Jr., 32 years of age, of the 1000 block of Spruce Street in St. Louis, Missouri 63102,” a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed to Newsweek.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said that a second male arrived at the Ferguson Police Department and was transported to a local hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Music executive William “Quayshaun” Carter, who previously worked with the rapper, told Pitchfork, “He was a good kid. He was raised on the streets and he chose to do something different.”

Carter continued, “He’d just started another business — he was getting into upscale clothing, and it was working out, and he was happy. His passing is a tragic loss to the hip-hop world. He was a part of hip-hop history.”

Huey released Pop, Lock & Drop It in 2006 and released his studio debut Notebook Paper in June 2007.

Read more: Chris D’Elia dropped by agency following sexual misconduct allegations

Story continues below advertisement

Many fans took to Twitter to share tributes after news of Huey’s death spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Huey is survived by his 13-year-old daughter.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
hueyhuey cause of deathhuey deadhuey pop lock & drop ithuey shootinghuey updatepop lock and drop it hueyrapper hueyrapper huey deadrapper huey deathrapper huey shooting
Flyers
More weekly flyers