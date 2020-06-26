Huey, ‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ rapper, dies at 32

Send this page to someone via email

Rapper Huey, best known for his song Pop, Lock & Drop It, has died at the age of 32.

Huey, whose real name is Lawrence Franks Jr., was killed in a shooting on Thursday night in St. Louis, Missouri, according to authorities.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. and according to police, Huey arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

“The deceased is positively identified as Lawrence Franks Jr., 32 years of age, of the 1000 block of Spruce Street in St. Louis, Missouri 63102,” a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed to Newsweek.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said that a second male arrived at the Ferguson Police Department and was transported to a local hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.

Music executive William “Quayshaun” Carter, who previously worked with the rapper, told Pitchfork, “He was a good kid. He was raised on the streets and he chose to do something different.”

Carter continued, “He’d just started another business — he was getting into upscale clothing, and it was working out, and he was happy. His passing is a tragic loss to the hip-hop world. He was a part of hip-hop history.”

Huey released Pop, Lock & Drop It in 2006 and released his studio debut Notebook Paper in June 2007.

Story continues below advertisement

Many fans took to Twitter to share tributes after news of Huey’s death spread.

I woke up and was shocked to read this. Huey had a lot of us moving to Pop, Lock & Drop It. The artist, your cousin, obviously moved you more ways than one, too. It’s my prayer God provides comfort and eventual peace to you and your family, @brucefranksjr. #RIPHuey https://t.co/tpZVfY1qcZ — Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) June 26, 2020

I'm so sad. In 9th grade, my friends would practice "Pop, Lock & Drop It" in front of my living room mirror so we were prepared and ready for school dances. Huey's song caused so many happy memories. https://t.co/4sxJpWGq3A — Amber Ferguson (@Ms_AmberDawn) June 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The last time we performed together! Y'all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ! My lil cousin! Rest Easy! This shit us hard man!😢 pic.twitter.com/Vq16Ju944U — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) June 26, 2020

Rest in paradise to Huey, whose real name is Lawrence Franks Jr. 🕊⁣⁣

⁣⁣

He was reportedly killed in a shooting in St. Louis, Missouri last night according to local authorities.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

Huey is known for his hit single “Pop Lock & Drop It” pic.twitter.com/NAw8AJv3MO — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

WOW RIP HUEY ! CLUB MUSIC WOULD NOT BE THE SAME WITHOUT YOUR “TOOT THAT” SAMPLE 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/ee5FbRyaQT — DIGITAL DIVA EP OUT NOW (@UNIIQU3) June 26, 2020

Damn. RIP Baby Huey. — Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) June 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

I legitimately listened to “Pop, 🔒 & Drop It” every day in college. I’ve done it at karaoke 😂 I regularly say “what this cutie won’t do, pimpin’, another one will.” And the video… ICONIC! A legend! 😂 #RIPHuey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3vFzZnrD4y — Ginger Black (@CoryRynn) June 26, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

I’m shocked and sad! This song came out my 2007 senior year in high school! My best friend is from ST Louis she knew this song before he even dropped it. I had just started dating my 1st love man a crazy time! #RIPHuey #BabyHuey pic.twitter.com/dta2xn1Uh0 — Chad, M.Ed. (@kajunkreolite) June 26, 2020

Huey is survived by his 13-year-old daughter.