Huey, ‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ rapper, dies at 32

Rapper Huey, best known for his song Pop, Lock & Drop It, has died at the age of 32.
Huey, whose real name is Lawrence Franks Jr., was killed in a shooting on Thursday night in St. Louis, Missouri, according to authorities.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. and according to police, Huey arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.
“The deceased is positively identified as Lawrence Franks Jr., 32 years of age, of the 1000 block of Spruce Street in St. Louis, Missouri 63102,” a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed to Newsweek.
Police said that a second male arrived at the Ferguson Police Department and was transported to a local hospital for treatment for a non-life-threatening injury.
Music executive William “Quayshaun” Carter, who previously worked with the rapper, told Pitchfork, “He was a good kid. He was raised on the streets and he chose to do something different.”
Carter continued, “He’d just started another business — he was getting into upscale clothing, and it was working out, and he was happy. His passing is a tragic loss to the hip-hop world. He was a part of hip-hop history.”
Huey released Pop, Lock & Drop It in 2006 and released his studio debut Notebook Paper in June 2007.
Many fans took to Twitter to share tributes after news of Huey’s death spread.
Huey is survived by his 13-year-old daughter.
