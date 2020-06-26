Menu

Canada

Trudeau says not all premiers agreed to condemn systemic racism in declaration

By Staff The Canadian Press
RCMP Commissioner Lucki passes on question about systemic racism in RCMP
WATCH: RCMP Commissioner Lucki passes on question about systemic racism in RCMP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a first ministers’ declaration condemning racism didn’t mention systemic discrimination because not all the premiers would agree.

The statement released Thursday says firmly that all 14 first ministers oppose racism and will drive the governments they lead to fight it.

Read more: Trudeau’s government has a plan to tackle racism in the RCMP. Experts say it won’t work

But it doesn’t talk about more subtle forms of discrimination, in which members of some groups are denied opportunities because of the way systems or programs are designed, without overt expressions of bigotry.

Public officials such as RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki and Quebec Premier Francois Legault have said publicly that they want to root out racism but have rejected the idea that their institutions have discriminatory features built in.

‘When I think about the defunding, I think more about funding all social services: RCMP Commissioner
‘When I think about the defunding, I think more about funding all social services: RCMP Commissioner

Lucki later reversed herself.

Trudeau says he thinks the gap in the statement indicates how much work needs to be done to fight systemic racism.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
