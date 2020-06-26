Careless smoking blamed for balcony fire at Peterborough apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured following a fire on the balcony of a Peterborough apartment building early Friday.

Around 1 a.m., Peterborough Fire Services were called to a building on Sheridan Street off of Hunter Street West in the downtown area, where they discovered visible flames.

Acting platoon chief Chris Davis says firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

There was no one in the apartment unit at the time, Davis says.

.@PtboFireRescue are on scene of a balcony fire that appears to be on the second floor of an apartment building at 421 Sheridan Street downtown. The fire was reported just after 1:00 a.m. The cause is unclear at this time #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/zRdL8fDDnq — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 26, 2020

The building was briefly evacuated, and Davis says damage is pegged at $50,000.

The cause of the fire has been deemed “carelessly discarded smoking materials,” Davis said.

One tenant has been displaced and received assistance from the Peterborough Disaster Relief Trust Fund.

