Careless smoking blamed for balcony fire at Peterborough apartment building

No one was injured following a fire on the balcony of a Peterborough apartment building early Friday.
Around 1 a.m., Peterborough Fire Services were called to a building on Sheridan Street off of Hunter Street West in the downtown area, where they discovered visible flames.
Acting platoon chief Chris Davis says firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
There was no one in the apartment unit at the time, Davis says.
The building was briefly evacuated, and Davis says damage is pegged at $50,000.
The cause of the fire has been deemed “carelessly discarded smoking materials,” Davis said.
One tenant has been displaced and received assistance from the Peterborough Disaster Relief Trust Fund.
