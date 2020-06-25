YouTube stars the Ace Family welcome baby boy

Send this page to someone via email

Hey ACE Family! Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz released a YouTube video showing the birth of their third child.

McBroom and Paiz, who have more than 18.7 million subscribers on YouTube, welcomed their son last week.

“Our family is now complete. June 20, 2020,” McBroom captioned a photo of himself and Paiz in the hospital.

Paiz, originally from Montreal, posted a photo of her three children on Instagram, 4-year-old Elle, 20-month-old Alaïa and her newborn son. They haven’t revealed his name.

“My whole world in a photo. My angels are so gentle with him, they love their brother so much!! He’s perfect… Thank you God,” she captioned the photo.

The ACE Family Official Labor and Delivery video quickly took the No. 1 spot on YouTube’s trending page after it was uploaded on Tuesday and has over 9 million views as of this writing.

Paiz announced that she was expecting her third child in January on Instagram in a surprise announcement.

“I wanted to keep you to myself for as long as I could and now after all these months of privately enjoying some time with our family, I am filled with so much joy to share you with the world. You were the missing puzzle piece, I can’t wait to meet you, son,” she captioned a photo of her family touching her pregnant belly.

