Economy

Playland to reopen July 10, PNE to be drive-thru

By Amy Judd Global News
Fairgoers will once again be able to ride some of the iconic Playland rides in Vancouver this summer, with proper health restrictions in place.
A summer trip to Playland and the Fair at the PNE may not be part of British Columbians’ plans this year, but there is some good news.

Starting July 10, Playland will reopen in phases, starting with 10-12 rides.

Social-distancing measures will be in place, and admission will include a mask to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The PNE will be a drive-thru event that will still include favourites such as the Superdogs and agriculture exhibits. Dates have not yet been announced.

Following the success of the mini doughnuts drive-thru event and the CAR-B-Q to celebrate Father’s Day, the PNE will hold its next drive-thru event the August long weekend with details still to come.

Read more: PNE launches second drive-thru event — a CAR-B-Q

Back in April, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said organizers of large outdoor events should think about alternatives as physical-distancing measures continued to be in effect.

That prompted PNE organizers to pause plans to open as usual in the last two weeks of August, and rethink how the popular event that brings in $85 million in revenue a year could still take place.

Read more: Forget about PNE, other summer events amid COVID-19 measures, says B.C.’s top doctor

Next week, the PNE will host a drive-through Canada Day celebration, with a twist.

The parade will be a reverse parade this year, where families are encouraged to wear red and white and decorate their cars to drive along the parade route, instead of crowding along the route and watching various floats and marchers go by.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic for PNE drive-thru mini donut event
Bumper-to-bumper traffic for PNE drive-thru mini donut event

 

