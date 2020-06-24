Menu

Canada

Canada’s work on First Nations policing law should have begun ‘long time ago:’ Bellegarde

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2020 6:01 pm
Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde is joined by First Nations leaders as they speak during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on February 18, 2020. First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders are raising concern about a growing number of outbreaks of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities and say it's getting harder to find the money and supplies to deal with them. National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations tells a House of Commons committee that provinces and jurisdictions should be cautious about lifting pandemic restrictions, given that the number of COVID-19 cases in First Nations has increased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick.
Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde is joined by First Nations leaders as they speak during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on February 18, 2020. First Nations, Inuit and Metis leaders are raising concern about a growing number of outbreaks of COVID-19 in Indigenous communities and say it's getting harder to find the money and supplies to deal with them. National Chief Perry Bellegarde of the Assembly of First Nations tells a House of Commons committee that provinces and jurisdictions should be cautious about lifting pandemic restrictions, given that the number of COVID-19 cases in First Nations has increased. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the Liberal government will work on a law to ensure First Nations have the policing services they need and deserve — but questions are being raised about why this work has seemingly just started.

Blair told the House of Commons public safety committee Tuesday night he has recently begun contacting Indigenous leaders across the country to figure out how to best transform policing in their communities.

The Liberals promised to take action on First Nations policing over six months ago, first in the mandate letter Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued to Blair in December and again in response to Indigenous protests against the Coastal GasLink project in northern B.C.

‘Complacency is killing our people’: Bellegarde
‘Complacency is killing our people’: Bellegarde

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde says this work should have started “a long time ago.”

Story continues below advertisement

But Bellegarde says he and other Indigenous leaders hope to now seize upon the widespread calls for police reform after a number of violent police incidents involving Indigenous people.

Bellegarde says First Nations-led policing must be upgraded from a mere program into legislation with more financial resources and is calling for a review of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Act that would include giving more power to the Mounties’ civilian oversight body.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
