Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Trees removed to accommodate more parking at Regina’s Government House

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Trees are being removed outside of Regina's Pioneer Village, to make room for a parking lot in order to accommodate more parking at Government House. .
Trees are being removed outside of Regina's Pioneer Village, to make room for a parking lot in order to accommodate more parking at Government House. . Derek Putz / Global News

On Tuesday, several trees were bulldozed outside of Regina’s Pioneer Village to make room for a parking lot.

The land is owned by Government House, which plans to clear the space in order to accommodate more visitor parking.

Read more: Government House offering glimpse into the past on Family Day

“Right now at Government House we have limited parking available — a total of about 38 sites, or parking stalls, and no room for buses to turn around,” said Assistant Deputy Minister of the Property Management Division for the Ministry of Central Services, Nancy Cherney.

“The expansion of the parking lot that we’re accommodating now will allow for greater traffic to be able to visit Government House safely.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Regina Pioneer Village resident says long-term solution needed now

Cherney said the expansion will create bus turning lanes and parking for buses to help visitors access the building safely.

Some, including MLA Trent Wotherspoon, took to Twitter instead, calling out the province’s decision.

Cherney, however, said while 10 trees in total have been removed, it comes down to safety. She added the project will retain as much green space as possible.

Read more: Saskatchewan report points to inadequacies in long-term care facilities

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not just a sheet of asphalt, we will have a grassy green oval space in the centre of it and we will retain all of the trees we can around the perimeter and replant the ones that are being removed,” Cherney said.

The project is expected to be completed within the next three months.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanSaskatchewan GovernmentTreesGovernment HouseTree removalPioneer VillageMinistry of Central ServicesRegina MLARegina's Pioneer Village
Flyers
More weekly flyers