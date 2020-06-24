Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Coronavirus: Morneau defends public finances after Canada’s credit rating downgraded

By Staff The Canadian Press
Canada’s economic “snapshot” – Parliamentary Budget Officer weighs in
Parliamentary Budget Officer Yves Giroux joins Mercedes Stephenson to discuss why he thinks it is time for Canadians to get a full fiscal update and know the state of the economy.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is defending the state of the country’s finances after an international agency stripped Canada of its triple-A credit rating.

He says Canada is in a stronger financial position than many other G7 and G20 countries, noting continued global investment in Canadian bonds helping to drive down the cost of borrowing.

Read more: Liberals to release economic ‘snapshot’ for Canada on July 8

In a statement, Morneau says the federal government “will continue to be fiscally responsible” while doing what’s necessary to protect the domestic economy.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The statement came after Fitch Ratings dropped the country to an “AA+” rating on Wednesday over what it called “the deterioration of Canada’s public finances” due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement
6 in 10 Canadians optimistic about inclusive COVID-19 economic recovery, some fear others will be left behind
6 in 10 Canadians optimistic about inclusive COVID-19 economic recovery, some fear others will be left behind

Public health measures needed to slow the spread of novel coronavirus and depressed oil prices “will cause a severe recession” in Canada this year, Fitch says in an online notice, forecasting a contraction of 7.1 per cent.

Canada had seen about 1.7 per cent annual growth leading up to the pandemic, but Fitch says the country’s medium-term growth prospects are limited and below many of its peers.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacoronavirus pandemicCOVID-19 PandemicBill MorneauCanadian EconomyCanada economyeconomy coronavirusCanada credit rating
Flyers
More weekly flyers